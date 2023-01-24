Steube suffered from fractured pelvis, punctured lung

SARASOTA — With two dogs on his lap and a brace around his neck, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube posted on social media an update on his progress.
He's returned to his Sarasota residence after being hospitalized since Friday night.
"I’m grateful to be home and recovering after being discharged from the hospital today," he wrote on social media late Monday. "All praise and glory goes to God! Jen and I remain endlessly blessed by the prayers and support from our friends, family, and community."
Steube was injured and in an intensive care unit for days after being thrown from a ladder while he was working at his house. It happened when a large branch apparently struck the ladder on which Steube was working, whipping him down about 20 feet.
The 911 call came from Darrell Bernard Woodie, who has worked for U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and is a delivery driver for a private company. He witnessed the fall from a distance.
Steube was laying on the ground, on his stomach, as he spoke to Woodie.
"You've got a bad bruise on your back," Woodie said.
"What happened?" Steube can be heard asking Woodie on the 911 call to Sarasota County emergency officials.
Woodie explained to Steube what he said he witnessed.
"This branch right here … so, as soon as this branch, this big one fell — you were cutting it, as soon as that fell — see how it looks cracked right there? It came back in a wicked way and it took the ladder from under you," Woodie said.
Woodie talks to 911 operators about concerns about Steube's memory loss from the moment; that he needs to get a gate opened to the property; and worries that the congressman's dogs might be aggressive if he accidentally let them out of the house.
The 911 operator asked him, "What's going on?"
"Just a bad sight, man. Just an emotional sight," Woodie responds.
EMTs showed up a few seconds later — about 13 minutes after placing the call.
Steube said Monday night on Twitter he suffered "a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck."
On Twitter, Steube thanked his family and pets.
"I am blessed to have a great support team in my wife Jennifer as well as numerous friends and family, including the Steube pups," he wrote.
His social media page previously extended thanks to Woodie.
"We are thankful to the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, as well as Sarasota County’s Emergency Services for their quick response and transportation," his team wrote late Friday.
On Monday, Steube also thanked health care workers who assisted him.
"I would like to extend my deepest thanks to the entire team at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the excellent care I received," he wrote.
Steube, who was elected to Congress in 2018, is a Republican who was recently named a member of the Ways and Means Committee. He is a conservative who stood by President Donald Trump and is known for his advocacy concerning agriculture and the Second Amendment.
Nikki Fried has known Steube for decades.
They both attended University of Florida undergrad and law school. She was later a lobbyist while he was a Florida representative and senator and more recently, she was the Florida agricultural commissioner while he is a congressman.
While polar opposites politically, she was among those who was worried about Steube after the fall — especially in the initial hours where little information was coming out.
She told The Daily Sun on Tuesday she'd fallen from a ladder in 2021, breaking bones in her foot and called the situation "scary."
Sometimes, politics doesn't matter, she said.
"These are times we really we are all human and we don't want harm to come to anyone," Fried said. "We as a political society and as a country need to step back and remember it's OK to give prayers and thoughts and well-wishes without anything political behind it."
She most recently spoke to him in Washington, D.C., getting him information about Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida.
Steube represents all of Charlotte and Sarasota counties along with a portion of northern Lee County. There was no word on when he may return to Congress.
"My office will provide updates next week on how my recovery will impact my return to Washington," Steube wrote.
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.