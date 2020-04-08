Steube updates chamber on Facebook Live, coronavirus and bailouts

NORTH PORT — Federal business bailouts, applying for and getting them, job updates, more about COVID-19 — these and other details streamed live Wednesday on a North Port Area Chamber of Commerce town hall.
Billed as the “Coronavirus Town Hall Meeting with U.S. Congressman Greg Steube,” the event on Facebook Live had Bill Gunnin, the chamber’s executive director, and Steube, a Republican representing Florida’s 17th district, discussing the coronavirus and its effects on the business community, from Steube’s perspective.
The first-term congressman also shared insider details on coronavirus research and vaccine timelines, paycheck protection laws, U.S. Small Business Administration loans, safeguarding health-care workers, retirement and investments, speculating on November election delays.
The streamed event also allowed chamber members and the public to fire questions and comments to Gunnin, who selected a few and passed those along, including one from North Port mayor Debbie McDowell, as the question-and-answer session proceeded to its closing at about 1 p.m.
The social media event didn’t go without technical hitches, as the sound cut in and out from the beginning at 11:30 a.m. But the kinks vanished and Gunnin threw questions to Steube for the balance of the broadcast.
And as things proceeded, chamber members followed in real time, asking about the $2 trillion federal bailout that Steube supported, dates for taxpayer payouts (if those with student student may have theirs withheld), observations about “partisan politics” and comments such as “great question!” and “the Florida reemployment system is a mess.”
To which Steube, a U.S. Army veteran and a lawyer, referred further questions and comments to his social media feeds.
“If you want to get constant updates,” he said.
