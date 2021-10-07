Still no clues in missing fugitive, Brian Laundrie's father helps Thursday

NORTH PORT — The father of North Port fugitive Brian Laundrie toured a city park Thursday, police in tow and jotting notes.
The goal, a spokesperson said, was for Christopher Laundrie to share his son's favorite trails, peck about for possible clues in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
It is 160 acres of unpaved trails and some isolation about 5 miles from the Laundrie house on Wabasso Avenue. It is mostly a family park, people with their dogs and walkers working the trails when it's open.
It is also listed as having primitive camping, something Christopher Laundrie's son was apparently drawn to, according to Brian Laundrie's social media postings in the last year.
Brian Laundrie is the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the victim of a homicide and her companion in a cross-country trip. The pair had visited sites in Utah and Wyoming, the goal to complete the tour in a conversion van this month in Oregon, according to reports.
Petito's body was discovered Sept. 19 in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park. Final autopsy results were pending. Brian Laundrie remains a person of interest and is a fugitive wanted by the FBI in a related credit card fraud.
Laundrie's whereabouts are the focus of an FBI search, with online sleuths and the television personality Duane Chapman, known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter” in pursuit.
Chapman in recent days had posted online hints at tracing Brian Laundrie, even revealed a Pinellas County campsite that the Laundrie family, the parents Christopher and Roberta and a sister, Cassandra, had visited before Brian Laundrie vanished around Sept. 13, according to reports.
Laundrie was since reported by people who saw him in north Florida, Alabama and in North Carolina. None were confirmed. Others placed him in Mexico or South America.
Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, according to reports, hadn't cooperated in finding their son.
Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Thursday was another page in the mystery of Gabby's disappearance and death. Search crews, for example, had earlier swarmed the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve in Sarasota County in search of Brian Laundrie. That work continued this week with a few officers and dogs. So far no hint of his having been in the reserve, police said.
It was the same in North Port on Thursday.
“We did not find anything,” North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park visit, which was about three hours.
As had happened a dozen times, media Thursday swarmed when Christopher Laundrie was involved. The family's Wabasso Avenue house, where Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had lived for two years before their cross-country trip, is a vigil of media, protesters and rubberneckers.
Neighbors reportedly charge the media to camp out at their homes.
One man was arrested last week in the shoving of a protester. Angelo Zappacosta alleged that Wabasso protester Jonathan Riches was peering into his house on Ulster Avenue.
While waiting for news Thursday, media milled about at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, one taking selfies with a fenced horse. Then, as a North Port police officer unbuckled a park gate at about 1:30 p.m., reporters surged.
From the back of an exiting caravan that included a Florida Forest Service truck hauling an ATV, Christopher Laundrie's red Dodge truck emerged. Questions were shouted. In a green cap, he grimaced and rolled on, a black SUV and reporters in tow.
Those with information on Brian Laundrie should contact the FBI at 800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
