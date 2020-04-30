NORTH PORT — Melissa Violka still looks for the masked mystery donor who handed her a sealed note and a $50 bill at the North Port Walmart at Easter. A Charlotte County educator working from her North Port home due to COVID-19 restrictions, she shared her story with the North Port Sun.
How it started
“I had gone to Walmart here in North Port to pick up some groceries and Easter basket supplies for my girls. During my time in the store, I encountered several rude and not very kind people. I was feeling very discouraged about this situation, as I was home with two little girls and trying to figure out what was going to be happening with work and school. I was on the verge of crying when I was leaving the store with what little Easter basket items I could get and groceries to last us a week or two.”
Masked mystery man
“When I was leaving the store, I was feeling pretty overwhelmed and upset about my short time in the store. A man fully covered with protective gloves, mask and glasses approached me and handed me a blank sealed envelope and told me ‘I see you have kids and a family. Please take this and use it. If you are not in need of it, please pass this along to another family who could use it.’ I said thank you and continued to my car. When I opened the envelope in my car, I saw the letter and the money inside. I began to cry, as this was a blessing to my family, for sure, and would help us over the Easter weekend to make memories for my little girls.”
Ever imagine such a thing?
“I never imagined during this time that another family would be so kind and generous with a blessing like this. It still brings tears to my eyes thinking about this act of kindness.”
She would tell the donor
“If I could tell the gentleman who handed me this letter, it would be: ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart! This blessing helped me and my family experience a wonderful and memorable Easter this year!’”
Lessons from this?
“I learned that in a storm God is always there and will be there to calm the storm in and around us! I have taken that kindness and have worked in ways that I can to pass it along to others who are in need during this time.”
