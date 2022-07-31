NORTH PORT — It will cost too much for a traffic light at North Port High and Heron Creek Middle schools.
But there's hope a shared-cost deal could green light the project.
NORTH PORT — It will cost too much for a traffic light at North Port High and Heron Creek Middle schools.
But there's hope a shared-cost deal could green light the project.
City authorities will bargain with Sarasota County Schools, after it was decided the $700,000 cost was too expensive. North Port had budgeted $500,000. Officials blamed rising supply costs.
A $25,000 contingency fee also came with the price tag.
In debating the traffic signal this week, the North Port City Commission examined a traffic survey along Price Boulevard — the schools face one another — and other documents.
The schools have a signaled crosswalk, safety guards and a 20 mph limit with flashing signs at peak hours.
Otherwise, it's controlled mayhem at either end of the school day, North Port City Commissioner Alice White said.
White is a former Charlotte County teacher who chuckled in describing her wait exiting North Port High School.
A line of cars, bus and commercial drivers inch along the two-lane roadway as school lots fill and empty, she said, often dangerously as students cross between schools.
Just as that clears, a straggler races to catch up, she said.
“There is a need,” she said, though nothing happens before the Aug. 10 school start date.
North Port City manager Jerome Fletcher was directed to contact Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen to possibly find common ground. But Price Boulevard is a North Port road.
He was to return in 60 days with a report, Commissioner Debbie McDowell said. The North Port commission is on an August recess and annual budgeting resumes in September.
“We just need a stoplight there,” she said, adding on her commission Facebook page: “Regardless, construction can't start until at least February due to supply chain issues (the poles, mast arms etc).”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.