WELLEN PARK — Phil Stokes survived a recall in a homeowner vote on Wednesday.
The ballot total was 14 shy of 968 needed to remove him as a board member with the Gran Paradiso Property Owners Association in Wellen Park.
Stokes is the group's former president whose term expires next March.
Stokes was targeted by detractors for a number of issues including “inappropriate behavior” as a POA board member, according to those pushing for the recall.
Stokes, however, had disputed those arguments, on Wednesday describing the recall as a “character assassination.”
“I have always been dedicated to working in the best interests of my community, and look forward to serving out my term,” he said after the vote.
Matt Ackerson, a Gran Paradiso homeowner and recall backer, said such a huge vote against Stokes should prompt his resignation.
“I think the community has spoken,” he said.
Nearly 1,100 electronic ballots had been tallied by midday Wednesday. Another 300 paper forms were collected, according to vote observers.
The total ballot count was 1,250, with 954 in favor of the recall and 296 against.
Gran Paradiso is a 1,000-acre Wellen Park community of some 1,935 homes. It's reported that 4,000-4,500 people live there. One vote per household was allowed in the recall, however.
Ballot counts were overseen by six homeowners, two from Stokes's camp, two from the recall petitioners and two from the Gran Paradiso POA, a spokesperson said. An affirmative recall would have been effective immediately. The POA board would have named a replacement to act through next March.
Recall petitioners had circulated literature showing an enraged Stokes at a POA board meeting pointing at someone. That person, he said in clarifying the depiction, had remarked on his integrity.
“Everybody has opinions,” said Stokes, who in April had filed to run for the North Port City Commission. “But the truth is that recalls are about stealing or some crime. Nothing has risen to that level.”
Stokes’s opponents had stood by the decision to collect signatures, which may be done without cause, according to Florida rules.
Recall backers had listed other infractions, such as forcibly ousting a POA committee member and leaving the new board in deficit, according to the recall literature.
Five of Stokes's POA colleagues had signed the recall petition, including Victor Dobrin, who is with West Villagers for Responsible Government, a political committee trying to de-annex Wellen Park from North Port. Stokes is vocal against that concept.
“The grass is rarely greener on the other side,” Stokes said Wednesday.
The recall needed a simple majority, or 968 votes plus 1, to succeed. The original vote was for May 25, but snafus in mailing ballots delayed things until Wednesday.
Stokes is running for the District 5 North Port City Commission seat vacated in November by Jill Luke. David Pankiw, who lives in Wellen Park’s IslandWalk, had filed for job as well. Victor Dobrin had also filed for the position.
A primary run-off is Aug. 23.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
