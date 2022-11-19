NORTH PORT — The City Commission welcomed a new face on Saturday as a familiar face stepped down.
Jill Luke attended her final meeting as a commissioner before welcoming her successor, Phil Stokes.
"I can leave knowing this commission's fierceness is going to continue, doing great things," Luke said at the special meeting.
The new commission, with Stokes sitting in his chair, then elected to change up leadership — Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon was elected Mayor, while Commissioner Alice White was chosen to serve as Vice Mayor for the new term.
Langdon thanked previous mayors Luke and Pete Emrich for their service and example, adding that she hopes to keep the Commission efficient in how it uses its time.
"It's our job as commissioners to focus on what gets done," Langdon said, specifying that she trusted city staff to determine "how" the city's business is accomplished.
Stokes was sworn into office by City Clerk Heather Faust, with his wife Valerie Sanderson holding the Bible for him to swear the oath on.
The West Villages resident thanked his supporters in remarks after the swearing-in, as well as his new colleagues for their warm welcome.
"It is truly an honor and a privilege to serve this city," Stokes said.
Stokes won a narrow victory over fellow West Villages resident Victor Dobrin this month.
Emrich was also sworn-in for a new term as a City Commissioner, having run unopposed in the previous election.
In his remarks, Emrich said that he proud of the city staff and residents for seeing the city through both challenges and opportunities over his past term as mayor.
"I'm just glad to be a part of that," Emrich said.
Former city mayor and commissioner Linda Yates spoke during public comment, commending Luke and Emrich for their service to the city, and congratulating Stokes and the new mayor.
"Your passion for this city has been overwhelming," Yates said to Luke during the meeting.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell also took time during the meeting to thank Luke for her work on the board while welcoming a new face.
"And to my outgoing friend, I wish you all the best," McDowell said.
