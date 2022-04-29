NORTH PORT — Five years after her daughter's death, Joan Morgan still wonders why signs weren't clearer before Holly Morgan Fisher's 2017 suicide.
Learning later that head trauma — she had been a high school athlete — may have rewired her 46-year-old daughter was no comfort.
Joan and Ed Morgan started Holly's Hope in North Port, a support and advocacy group addressing stigmas and mental health in general.
But an event in North Port on Thursday night put Joan Morgan in a better place.
The city hosted its first You Are Not Alone workshop on suicide, its signs, prevention steps, putting parents and their kids before experts, two of those health professionals talking openly about their own suicide attempts.
That others could avoid such pain as what Joan and Ed endured with their daughter's death, that was a goal Thursday, Joan Morgan said.
“Phenomenal,” she said of those two hours at the Morgan Family Community Center.
The Morgan Family Community Center itself is named in her family's honor — the family are among the community's most active boosters — with Joan Morgan previously serving as a North Port commissioner.
“It was a start,” she said of the event. “But it's not the finish … we have a long way to go.”
You Are Not Alone resulted from the recent death by suicide of a 12-year-old North Port girl. A handful of such kid and teen deaths had occurred in the city in two years.
City Manager Jerome Fletcher, a parent of two children, organized the event, bringing in experts and giving some answers for the public. More than 100 people turned out for the night. Vendors in a variety of fields were on hand as well.
“There will be more events and reaching out,” Fletcher said.
After a moment of silence for the 12-year-old girl, kids and adults divided Thursday, experts going over risks, signs and prevention. A death by suicide nationally happens every 11 minutes.
Vanessa Miller, with National Alliance on Mental Illness-Florida, she kids in their session about her darkest days. She immersed herself in books, then fictionalized her life and later turned to self-harming as "physical pain gives relief."
"I flipped out," she said, eventually attempting to kill herself.
Those thinking such thoughts, Miller said, aren't ill, but feel as if they don't belong or are a burden to others.
“In that state, they're very torn … they're in pain,” she said.
Amy Vogel, a national expert on suicide and a board member with Holly's Hope, talked of attuned parents paying attention, validating feelings, listening, probing for big changes, then seeking professionals if things seem bleak, she said.
Mental health counseling, Vogel said, “shouldn't be (considered) weird."
"It's courageous, is what it is,” Vogel said.
For Dante Creeley, a North Port middle-schooler, Thursday's session was helpful, he said, hearing similar frustrations with coping from others his age.
“It was good,” he said.
