NORTH PORT — A slice of paradise is for sale in south Sarasota County.
But first the stragglers must go.
The handful still living at the Myrtle J Riverside Retreat had been served eviction notices for failing to pay rent, a spokesperson for the 45-year-old RV park said.
The 1.25-acre parcel on Tamiami Trail near River Road is for sale, reportedly marketed in September by an estate trust for $1.5 million. The park sits alongside the Myakka River and is positioned to potential buyers as remote with Gulf of Mexico access.
It sits about halfway between North Port and Wellen Park.
Jan. 1 is the eviction deadline.
The goal is to “bring it back to its glory days,” said Darcy Jahn, the trust’s executor and a niece to the park’s founding family, a pair of great uncles and a great grandmother from Sarasota.
The park’s non-family property manager died in the last year. The property manager had allowed Myrtle J’s remaining full-timers to skip rent due to COVID.
The park in its heyday was mostly snowbirds with their boats and tiki lamps. That fell apart as the founders either died or the park manager assumed more authority, Jahn said.
And Hurricane Ian had made matters worse, deepening the divide between residents whose stuff was scattered by winds — and who at one point had paid weekly — and ownership, she said.
“We just have to clean it up.”
What Myrtle J Riverside Retreat was in the 1970s and what it had become are night and day, Jahn said, recalling airboat rides and blue crabbing as a kid at the park.
Today, the grounds are a mess, piles of junk and abandoned cars.
And while some RVs are clean and appear livable, the balance was declared uninhabitable by Sarasota County health officials.
Things “circled out of control” as the rent-free issue marched along, said Scott Hesse, the broker with The Hesse Team/Paradise Exclusive in Englewood.
“It’s unfortunate,” he said.
Myrtle J isn’t the only RV or manufactured home park to suffer through tough times. Parcels up and down Tamiami Trail were hit by September’s Category 4 storm, including Holiday Park and La Casa.
And the former Myakka River Park at River Road and Tamiami Trail was closed and its remaining tenants escorted out by police in 2021. Most were illegal squatters or had not paid rent, authorities said. That property was slated for commercial development that lags its timeline.
Hesse is positioning Myrtle J Riverside Retreat as a return to Old Florida, a slice of heaven alongside a river flowing into the Gulf of Mexico. Park boat docks lost over time or to Ian could be restored, he insisted.
The property is zoned for recreation and he said it “would be an ideal setting.”
“It’s a beautiful piece of property,” he said.
