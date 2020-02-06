If you wear red today, you’ll get a thumbs up from Helen Ann Mattoni. Today is Go Red for Women Day, the American Heart Association’s awareness campaign for heart health.
Mattoni, 76, is a heart disease survivor and today runs a Go Red for Women Day event in North Port at the Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty office, 14972 Tamiami Trail. You are welcome to visit, to widen your circle.
Her story: “I am not a medical professional but I am a woman living well with heart disease. My name is Helen Ann Mattoni and I am a heart survivor. In 1996, my left main artery was 98% blocked, and I had a three-way bypass. I had been sick for almost six months before my blockage was discovered, and by accident, at that.
“I was not a smoker, never overweight and was a runner with a very healthy diet and lifestyle. Me and heart disease, I never entertained the thought.
“Back then and even today it is considered a man’s disease, when, in fact, more women die each year from heart disease because we are too sick when we finally reach our doctors. We are caregivers, always worrying about everyone else and putting our own issues on the back-burner — “I’ll get to the doctor later.’’ Heart disease kills one in three women and plays no favorites. I am alive today without any heart damage because I did make good choices and live a healthy lifestyle.
“My advice to all women is to always make an appointment with your doctor on your birthday and get your blood workup done. Ask for copies of your labs and keep track of your numbers. If you smoke, quit.
“After menopause our risks increase due to lack of estrogen. If you are diabetic or have family history, you can be at higher risk. We present different than men. We can have back pain, neck pain, jaw pain, gastric issues, fatigue, sweating and dizziness. Live a healthy lifestyle, exercise … and that does not mean you need to become a marathon runner. Make healthy choices for you and your family.
“Today, Feb. 7, is the American Heart Association’s national Go Red For Women Day. Did you know that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, more than all cancers combined? You will notice a wave of red across the country today in support of women fighting heart disease.
“If you notice the small red dress pin that both men and women are wearing, it is the symbol for women fighting heart disease, just like the pink ribbon for women and breast cancer.
“Join millions of women across America taking a stand against heart disease and save lives. Set off a goal and kick off your own healthy lifestyle. We are stronger together and it is time for all of us to Go Red!
“Get involved by remembering to wear red this Friday. And when asked about it, you can remind people that heart disease is a woman’s #1 health risk. Also look for Heart Walks in your communities and get a team of walkers. Get T-shirts printed up with your logo. Have signs on your back who you are walking for. It is so much fun. Bring your children and those precious fur babies.”
For more information, visit goredforwomen.org.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.