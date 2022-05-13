featured topical Stray gator gets police escort in North Port Staff Report May 13, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 North Port police escort a stray alligator that was wandering along the sidewalk of Tamiami Trail, north of Biscayne Drive on Friday morning. A North Port civilian patrol officer uses his truck to redirect a stray alligator that was wandering along the sidewalk alongside Tamiami Trail, north of Biscayne Drive on Friday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH PORT — A stray alligator that had wandered onto the sidewalk alongside Tamiami Trail got a police escort Friday morning — mainly to keep him from causing trouble. The gator was spotted walking south along the trail near Hoffman Street at about 9:30 a.m.Two patrol officers and a civilian patrol officer used their vehicles to keep the 9-foot-long alligator from walking onto Tamiami Trail, while also keeping onlookers at a distance.A licensed trapper arrived and captured the animal, police officials said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Woman found dead in septic tank Roundabouts for Tamiami Trail? Plans show major changes for North Port North Port grieves chaplain's death 'Suicide is an illness, not a sin' - North Port detective honored at funeral North Port set to honor detective, died Friday at home Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Woman found dead in septic tank Roundabouts for Tamiami Trail? Plans show major changes for North Port North Port grieves chaplain's death 'Suicide is an illness, not a sin' - North Port detective honored at funeral North Port set to honor detective, died Friday at home
