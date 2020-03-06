NORTH PORT — Not many of us can perfectly pronounce “left ventricular diverticulum” or even Ehler’s Danlos Syndrome on the first try, much less know what they mean.
For 17-year-old Megan Touchstone, however, she enunciates, without pause, two of the medical conditions she battles, as she and her mother actively research the ailments.
Touchstone was diagnosed at 14 with small fiber polyneuropathy, dysautonomia, Ehler’s Danlos syndrome and Crohn’s disease. These conditions have caused Megan to have arthritis flareups, dizzy spells, and even black out as a result.
“From age 12, basically what my daughter’s dealt with is severe pain,” said Shelby Touchstone. “At age 14 is when it all blew up and got really bad.”
Due to the dysautonomia and Megan’s dizzy spells, she ended up in a wheelchair for a year, her mother explained.
Every time she stood, she got dizzy. After a year, Megan was able to maneuver with a walker equipped with a bench, so that when she experienced dizzy spells or pain, she could sit.
Thanks to the help of a new medication Megan started a year ago, she is now able to walk on her own for small distances, as there’s a chair nearby.
For longer distances such as the mall or a park, however, she still relies on a wheelchair. Simple tasks such as bending for a dropped object, emptying the dryer, picking up a gallon jug, or holding a door, things get difficult for the teen because of her chronic pain.
Despite the challenges, Megan, a junior at Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, doesn’t allow her health to make her miss out on things that are important to her.
Especially her education. Next year, Megan hopes to attend either Florida Gulf Coast University in Estero or the University of South Florida in Tampa and to live on campus.
But she’ll need help. And the one sure thing that would help is a therapy dog.
To make that happen, Megan’s family started a GoFundMe page to purchase a dog and train it to suit Megan’s needs.
Their goal is $4,500, which covers expenses of the dog and training, with extra funding going to food and veterinary bills.
A dog, for instance, could help Megan with things she drops, opening doors and holding them, opening cabinets, turning off light switches, getting things out of the dryer and off high shelves.
A mature dog would be able to pull Megan’s wheelchair. The dog would also be able to alert someone if Megan needed medical attention.
The family has already begun checking out breeders and training programs. A Lehigh Acres breeder, for instance, will have qualified therapy dogs at the end of the month.
In the meantime, Megan has learned a lot about how to tell if a puppy would make a good therapy dog.
She explained the Volhard Puppy Aptitude Test, for example, a way to test a dog’s behavior to see what they would be like as adult dogs.
The test would be done by someone unfamiliar to the dog, in a neutral territory, she said. It would test how the puppy responds in certain situations, see how food-driven they are, which makes them easier to train, she said.
Megan already has a few names in mind for her dog: Charlie, Marley, or Echo, but she will know for sure when she meets the dog and looks in his or her eyes.
“I’m a little nervous, I’m always used to being around my family. I really want to be independent. I want to be an adult. I’m a little nervous. Especially with my health, and I struggle to do certain things,” Megan said.
Like every parent sad at their child leaving the nest, Shelby Touchstone is quietly eager for her daughter to make the transition to the next phase. A therapy dog is key to her success.
“I want my daughter to be independent. I want her to spread her wings and fly,” she said. “I’m scared. I have faith in her, though. I know she knows how to make good decisions.”
