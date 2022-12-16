NORTH PORT -- A high school student was arrested Friday for allegedly making threats against their school.
Detectives with the North Port Police Department investigated social media comments made the student Thursday, which authorities said threatened harm to other students on campus.
"While the students says they made the comments in jest, we take these words very seriously," North Port Police Department stated in an online statement.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison iterated online threats can have consequences offline and urged parents to be aware of their children's online activity.
"The North Port Police Department has no tolerance when it comes to potential threats to our kids...Please talk to your children about these consequences and the impact it can have," Garrison said in a statement.
Additional resources were allocated to school safety on Friday out of caution.
North Port High School Principal Shannon Fusco sent out a message to families, informing them about the alleged threats and the arrest.
"It is vitally important that you remind your students that we and our community take all threats seriously. The consequences this person may face are many. We expect every student to be safe," Fusco said in the message.
Fusco thanked NPPD and the Sarasota County Schools Police Department for their "presence and hard work."
