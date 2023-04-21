Zander Moricz waving the pride flag (copy)

Zander Moricz, then a senior Pine View student, waves a pride flag in April 2022 as he leads a school walkout in protest of H.B. 1557, which passed but remains a controversial law in Florida.

A student-led group is encouraging the state’s college and high school students to walk out of their classrooms Friday to protest recent changes in Florida’s education rules and laws.

The purpose of the walkout is to bring attention to laws passed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature over the past two years that changed policies at the state’s schools, some of which its proponents of called “anti-woke” legislation.


   
