A student-led group is encouraging the state’s college and high school students to walk out of their classrooms Friday to protest recent changes in Florida’s education rules and laws.
The purpose of the walkout is to bring attention to laws passed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature over the past two years that changed policies at the state’s schools, some of which its proponents of called “anti-woke” legislation.
The school walkout is set for noon, and is supposed to last five minutes.
Organizers are also planning rallies at at least four locations around the state at 6 p.m. Friday, including one at New College of Florida, according to information on www.walkout2learn.org.
“Florida’s legislature is passing laws that strip Florida’s students of both resources and rights that are guaranteed to students in every other state. We are smart and brave enough to choose what we want to learn, so we are walking out to reclaim student power,” states Walk2Learn’s letter of intent, part of a “toolkit” on its website.”
The Walk 2 Learn founder is Zander Moricz, a graduate of Pine View School in Osprey and currently a student at Harvard University. He is also executive director of the Social Equity and Education Alliance, also known as the SEE Alliance.
“While we may not be able to stop bills from becoming law today, we can build collective power, share resources, insulate our communities, and continue to resist so that we can work to reclaim our state in the coming years,” Moricz stated in a news release.
Moricz was not available for further comment.
Charlotte County Public Schools spokesman Mike Riley said the district “heard a rumble” about the protest Friday and that no notice was sent either to parents and/or students.
Kim Amontree, a School Board member, said she noticed the protest trending on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
Principals with at least Venice High School and North Port High School sent out a nearly identical message Thursday to the parents of students — warning of students who do not obey their student code of conduct.
North Port High School Principal Shannon Fusco stressed the need to remain in tune to education during the final few weeks of school in a 2-minute voice message.
“We are entering the final 20 days of instruction for our seniors soon, with underclassmen following closely behind. I know it is springtime, fourth quarter, graduation season and more,” she said. “So I am taking this time to make sure everyone understands that behavior and academic policies stated in the student code of conduct — and expectations — apply for the full school year.”
She stated she expects students to behave — and be treated — respectfully. That means to have good attendance, being on time to class and being engaged in lessons “unless given permission with a pass to be elsewhere.”
Fusco noted students have identifications cards that must be visible, and students cannot be on school grounds outside stated hours without permission and supervision by a staff member.
“If you as a student choose to violate school rules such as leaving class without permission, or being disruptive, disorderly or violating the student code of conduct, it will lead to a referral and progressive discipline.”
Fusco’s message leads to the threat that in doing so, students could lose access to extracurricular activities, prom or graduation ceremonies — or go into in-school suspension “depending on the severity of the actions.”
She never mentions Walk2Learn but tries to return upbeat toward the end of the message.
“You as our students have a choice every day to make the most of your high school time,” she said. “Be a part of the North Port spirit of pride. Choose to be in charge of your destiny by getting an education which prepares you for anything you choose to do — and take the time to help others as well.”
Those promoting the walkout believe there is reason to it.
The SEE Alliance opposes several laws that DeSantis has designed, including the 2022 Florida Parental Rights in Education Act, which opponents call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans talk about sexuality and gender in grades K-3.
The state’s Department of Education expanded the ban to K-12 students this week.
Other measures include the state’s deleting African studies courses at public colleges and other schools and ending funding for positions promoting diversity.
“Black, queer, trans, and female-identifying people and their histories are the targets of government censorship. Florida’s government is, no exaggeration, leading an authoritarian takeover of its public education system. Our governor has forgotten that students have rights. We’re here to remind him,” the Walk2Learn website states.
The walkout will include “a brief government-censored history lesson,” and encourage students to register in a virtual college-level African American history course. There is also an “Active Voter” pledge for students.
Several groups have supported the Walk 2 Learn initiative, including Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, D-Orlando and the website www.weareteachers.com, which suggests teachers encourage the walkout and participate along with students.
