NORTH PORT — In its second year, the North Port Police Department and the Kiwanis Club of North Port awarded nearly 70 students this year and honored top winners at the recent Do The Right Thing banquet.
Kaylie Dominguez won the top award for her compassion. She had noticed a classmate was always tired and sweaty from walking to school. She told her mom, and together they bought the student a bicycle and helmet.
Other winners included Summer Corbelt, who helped head off a fight between two eighth-grade boys. Michael T. Farnsworth notified the school resource officer at Suncoast Technical College of an adult student using drugs.
Madison Hauschild saw a social media message about a student who was threatening the school. She immediately notified the vice principal and the school resource officer.
James Pflum, a student who doesn't let a physical disability get in his way, volunteered to help clean up at the Woodland Middle School cafeteria.
Holly's Hope, a suicide prevention group in North Port, also gave special recognition to Hailey Strebel and Jacqueline Thame, who helped keep a fellow student from jumping from the second floor of the school.
"We have seen so much pain in the past couple of years with student suicides, we are glad students are willing to step up and help another student who is hurting badly," said Joan Morgan of Holly's Hope.
Victoria Dos Santos Guimaraes intervened in a bullying situation in her cafeteria.
Students Joshua Cartee and Caleb McBroom turned over a potentially dangerous item to the SRO.
"We are so proud of these students," said Scott Miranda, Do the Right Thing coordinator for the NPPD. "This program helps law enforcement, especially school resource officers recognize students for making good decisions, helping others and being positive role models."
The Sarasota County Schools police force also partners with the program and provides nominees. Teachers and school administrators also nominate students.
Earlier this year, all Do the Right Thing Students were honored at North Port City Hall with a pizza party and banquet.
The top five students received trophies and the other students received goody bags. Culvers, Boohoff Law, Atlanta Braves, Lolablue and Publix all donated for the party.
