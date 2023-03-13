RJ

Reginald Toyo Jr. is honored by assistant chief Chris Morales, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison and Vice Mayor Alice White and North Port City Commissioner Debbie McDowell. He helped law enforcement find a potential runaway.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

NORTH PORT — Brianna Cento and Destiny Thompson saw a student having a seizure.

Without hesitation, they placed the student on his side to ensure his airway was clear and he wouldn’t choke.


Brrianna Cento

Brianna Cento along with her friend Destiny Thompson were recently honored at the Do the Right Thing ceremony for helping a student who was having a seizure.
Lucas Keller

Lucas Keller was honored at the Do the Right Thing ceremony. He shakes hands with Kiwanis member Andrea Smith before receiving a boy of candy from Kiwanis member Barbara Jordan.
Colin Beckford

Colin Beckford was honored for doing the right thing. 

