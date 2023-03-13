NORTH PORT — Brianna Cento and Destiny Thompson saw a student having a seizure.
Without hesitation, they placed the student on his side to ensure his airway was clear and he wouldn’t choke.
He didn't have a pulse.
Cento had taken a class on medical skills, health and anatomy and emergency response. Thompson is a certified lifeguard.
The teens placed the student on his side. They noticed the student was turning blue.
They continued to evaluate the student and practiced life-saving measures until the school nurse, school resource officer and an EMT arrived.
The teens were recently honored by the North Port Police Department, Kiwanis Club of North Port for their life-saving efforts in a Do the Right Thing ceremony at North Port City Hall. Students were given a challenge coin by city commissioners and a pizza party by the Kiwanis.
Also honored was Colin Beckford, who, during the Christmas break, wrapped 25 gently used books and donated them to the kids at the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition so they would have a gift.
Nela Barojvan was awarded for being an exemplary student who is working one on one with another student who speaks very little English. Even though Barojvan doesn't speak the other student's language, she's able to communicate, allowing the student to be successful in the classroom.
A teacher of Carys Crawford's reports he is an excellent role model for the other students and worthy of the award.
Ariel Floyd was at a Woodland Middle School dance and found money. She turned it in so it could be returned to its rightful owner.
Hannah Gore believes in see-something-say-something and reported a community threat to a trusted adult.
Adrianna Grow is a safety patrol school who takes the job seriously. She is assigned to the youngest students in pre-K and learned all of their names. She was nominated for being "kind and gentle and always willing to go the extra mile to help them feel safe and secure in school."
Lucas Keller was nominated for being "a very principled, kind and trustworthy young man" who "consistently demonstrates how to be a good friend, student and community member."
A teacher of Klaudia Kodra's reports she always lends a hand and is "respectful, responsible, caring and an excellent student." She sat with a fellow student who was experiencing anxiety.
Jessica Korzhuk’s teacher reports that she is a "very hard worker." A new student came to class who doesn’t speak English, so Korzhuk volunteered to assist, even though she speaks Russian and the new student speaks Ukrainian. The two work well together.
Brayden Masiello found a wallet with $80 on campus and turned it in. Masiello was honored for being honest.
Landon Mittag was nominated for being an Atwater Elementary School All Star who "stands out among his peers" for being thoughtful and always looking for ways to help other students.
Jazmine Nieves is described as having a "smile that lights up the room and she puts others in a better mood at Atwater Elementary School."
Nellie Serov follows directions, listens and does not join in rowdy actions. She helps other students find their way, and even with their school work if she can.
Jennifer Tarasyuk's teacher reports that she is a true leader in and out of the classroom who focuses greatly on her academics and has stellar grades and is in the Woodland Middle School Band, the Weightlifting Club and the choir at her church.
Reginald Toyo Jr. helped law enforcement with information that allowed officers to find a student who was a potential runaway.
Richmary Vazquez-Rodriguez’s teacher reports that she is one of the "most responsible and respectful students she has ever had because she's known to share her class notes for absent students so they don’t fall behind."
