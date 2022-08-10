Students return for new school year

Students in the region returned to school with more kids in classes and more sense of normality, according to educators.
"It seems like everywhere in this area is a building boom," Englewood Elementary School Principal Curt Schwartz said. "We are happy to have things more normal after COVID."
On Wednesday, Schwartz greeted students in the lunchroom, telling them they could talk quietly and catch up with each other. He asked if they were happy to be back, and they cheered.
School District of DeSoto County Superintendent Bobby Bennett tried to make the day memorable for incoming students — and parents dropping them off.
"They had a 'boo-hoo' room at West Elementary," he said.
The room had fruit, doughnuts and coffee for parents dropping off children, especially kindergarteners.
"We want it to be a great experience for everyone, including parents," Bennett said. "And there are grades where it is a milestone; kindergarten, sixth-graders going into middle school; ninth-graders going into high school."
For DeSoto County schools, the first day — especially the opening, Bennett said — was "exceptional."
"All in all, it was a very smooth, smooth day," Bennett said.
There are always hiccups, but staffing has not been a major issue for DeSoto County as it has been at most schools throughout the state, he said.
"We've been very blessed," Bennett said. "We've got all of our bus drivers; teaching staff has come together nicely, we still have a few openings."
He said DeSoto High School had about 100 more students coming in, which he called a "good thing." It seems COVID concerns have been lessened going into the new school year.
"There was a sense of normalcy," he said. "All in all, we're in a fairly good position to start the school year," he said.
In North Port, Lazara Rodriguez dropped her grandson, Manuel, off on his first day of sixth grade at Heron Creek Middle School early Wednesday.
"He's excited," Rodriguez said. "He wanted to get here early to get his schedule."
A line of students waited outside the administration building more than 30 minutes before school was scheduled to begin.
Inside, new students were given schedules and directions before being called to their classrooms.
In Englewood, Schwartz said he's excited about using the professional learning community system for students this year.
Schwartz said he came from a school where students were falling behind. After using the learning community system concept, his students became better than students at other schools that didn't use that curriculum. It made him a believer.
He plans to use the system, which allows teachers to collaborate on how they will give students' assessments and learning outcomes. If the child is falling behind, the school allows a half-hour a day for the student in each grade level to get individualized help. He said some students don't learn as quickly as others or grasp everything as fast. However, with a little extra help each week, students generally catch up.
Other students work on enrichment pieces but don't advance until all the students are caught up, he said.
"It allows them to move on with the other students because they received the extra help during the school day," he said. "This is the highest return on student learning and is Superintendent Brennan Asplen's vision for schools."
Schwartz said there are more students in Englewood Elementary School this year. He hired nine teachers and support staff.
Marilyn Wilson, senior administrative assistant to Heron Creek Middle School Principal Kristine Lawrence, said there are nearly 100 new students enrolled at the school this year.
"We're growing," Wilson said. "We are up to almost 1,000 students who speak five different languages."
Throughout the region, police agencies were out in force to ensure drivers were obeying school zone laws on the first day.
"We had a tremendous show of enforcement this morning and afternoon focusing on speeding and distracted driving," Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Claudette Smith stated. "Establishing designated initiatives to educate drivers and remind them of the importance of using extreme caution in school zones is necessary throughout the school year."
Mike Riley, public information officer for Charlotte County Public Schools, could not be reached on deadline.
While the first day can be apprehensive for parents and students, it is like the first quarter of a football game for educators, Bennett said. And he's happy it's begun again.
"School business is the ultimate people business," Bennett said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.