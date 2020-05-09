The Kiwanis Club of North Port asked students to write an essay about their moms for Mother's Day. Here are the top two winners, who received baskets to give their moms.
Shelbie Oakley
My name is Shelbie Oakley. I am 16 years ago, and I attend Florida Virtual High School.
My mother was in a terrible car accident when she was 7-months pregnant with my brother. Her and my brother are both miracles. My mom was thrown out the windshield of a pickup truck after it flipped eight times on the highway. She was dead at the scene, but don’t let this fool you. An off-duty paramedic stopped and saved her life. My brother was a still born and my mother was in coma. My grandmother was scared to death as 35 doctors told her my mom would die and she lived she would be a vegetable and never walk or talk again. My mom is a miracle.
The reason she deserves to be pampered on Mother’s Day is because how strong of a woman she is. This accident was 23 years ago as of March 30. She is a single mother who does everything to provide for me. She walks and she talks normal but she does live with a traumatic brain injury. With the daily struggles my mother goes through, she still always puts me first and I think this is why she should be pampered. My mom is a strong woman who goes without just for her kids. She struggles on a daily but she keeps up a fight and she has taught me so much in my life. I love my mom.
Bethanie Parker
My name is Bethanie Parker. I am 14 years old and I go to Imagine School North Port Upper Campus.
My mother is a very great person with a huge heart. She means the world to me. If it wasn’t for her, I would not be who I am today. My character has been built off of hers. My mother deserves a nice gift because, she stays busy all the time doing amazing things for other people. She is a very hard worker, and she takes pride in what she does.
To begin with, my mother deserves a nice gift because, she is very busy all of the time doing great things for other people. Her whole world revolves around her family and the people in her community. For example, she is a member of the PTO at my sister's elementary school. She and the few others apart of the PTO plan very special, memorable events that go on at my sisters school. Not only is she busy all of the time, but she is also very hardworking.
Continuing, my mother is a very hard worker. My mother gets numerous phone calls everyday for her business. Not only does she take the calls, but she also has to book the reservations and make the schedules. She never complains about how much she has to do. She gets it done and does it very efficiently. She takes the calls and takes us kids wherever we need to be and does it fabulous. Also, my mother takes pride in the work she does and makes everything amazing.
Lastly, my mother takes pride in everything she does, even if it’s the little things that aren’t very important. When my mom plans PTO events, they turn out perfect because she, as well as the few others, take pride in the events they put on and make sure that everything is perfect days in advance. Those events could not be as good as they are without her.
In conclusion, my mother is the most caring, hardworking, and beautiful woman I have ever met. No matter who the person is, even people she has never met, she would give them the world just so that they could be happy. In the future, I hope to be exactly like her. I already am on the way there. I love her so much and she means the world to me. I don’t know what I would do without her in my life.
