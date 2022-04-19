NORTH PORT — North Port is hosting a forum on suicide, how to prevent it and awareness tips.
The April 28 event will provide resources, as well as police investigators with a cyber unit and health professionals.
The two-hour "You Are Not Alone" forum was inspired by the suicide earlier this month of a 12-year-old North Port girl.
A handful of young North Porters had died by suicide in the last two years. Suicide is the second-highest cause of death nationally for those 10 to 24, according to federal agencies tracking such things. Accidents top that list.
“The time is now to come together as a community to talk about providing our children more support in order to avoid another tragedy,” North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher said of the event at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 West Price Blvd.
North Port's suicide forum is open to anyone. Mental health counselors working with kids, parents and the LGBT community are scheduled, a city spokesperson said. Panelists are from the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Florida, or NAMI, CAN Community Health and Centerstone.
North Port police also will detail firearm safety, and city cyber-crime investigators will dig below the surface of digital/social media.
Topics covered are child exploitation, schemes to defraud, cyber-bullying and how parents/guardians can protect their kids.
Parent awareness is a key in keeping kids from harming themselves, experts argue, as ideation or thoughts of dying are rising, according to health agencies.
Joan Morgan of Holly's Hope, a nonprofit North Port suicide prevention group, was devastated by the girl's April 2 suicide, she said.
“We have to do more to stop it,” Morgan said of intervention. She's a former North Port commissioner who lost her 46-year-old daughter to suicide in 2017.
Morgan is with Survivors of Suicide, which meets at 6 p.m. on second Mondays at New Hope Church, 5600 South Biscayne Drive. Families speak on coping and grieving. Morgan is also working with the Kiwanis Club of North Port on an April 29 Victim's Vigil at the Garden of the Five Senses, 4299 Pan American Blvd., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
That program is also open to the public.
There will be Valerie's House, Teen Court, representatives with the Sarasota County State Attorney's Office, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and others with resources for victims and families of rape crimes, drunk driving, abuse, human trafficking and murder. Families of accidental death and suicide victims are included.
North Port's April 28 forum, which runs 7-9 p.m., includes a moment of silence, sessions on warning signs and suicide risk factors. Free childcare is onsite for K-3 kids. Check cityofnorthport.com/youarenotalone for details.
And if you or a friend are in crisis, call 800-273-TALK, or text NAMI at 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor and receive free 24/7 support via text messaging.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.