NORTH PORT — Police officers honored one of their own Tuesday at San Pedro Catholic Church.
Anthony Cornine, a detective with the North Port Police Department, died by suicide on April 29 at his home in Arcadia.
The 37-year-old officer was given the honors that an active-duty police death affords — a military-style service, gloved officers, firefighters and visiting deputies in dress uniforms, an band over their badges, a pipe and drum salute, the flag entry with raised fire ladders as a black Cadillac hearse entered church grounds under a bowl of blue sky.
A solemn corridor of officers snapped a salute as their comrade's body passed.
Parade rest was ordered as family and friends exited a limousine to huddle. Locals and motorcycle riders stood far off, paying their respects.
Inside the church, a family member had walked Cornine's service cap to the altar, placed it on a memorial with his police portrait and a folded American flag.
North Port officers were honor guards, the men with their heads bowed on either side of their comrade's casket draped in white silk. They were relieved every 15 minutes in a ceremony that included a solemn salute, a measured about-face and quietly gone.
“There's confusion, second-guessing and religious anxiety” with such a sudden death, the Rev. Patrick Organ said, his remarks including frank talk about suicide. “Guilt and questions. Chances are he wasn't thinking too clearly."
“Suicide is an illness, not a sin," he said. "May he now rest in peace.”
Organ touched on something North Port had faced in recent weeks.
A middle-school girl recently died by suicide, one of several in two years. North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher had decided a workshop was in order. Kids and parents met April 28 with health experts to dig to the bottom of root causes.
Corrine died the following day.
He had been with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office before transferring to the North Port Police Department four years ago. He was married.
“The human mind is unpredictable,” Organ said.
Tuesday's services were a “very nice send-off for a public servant who put so much work into his profession,” Chief Todd Garrison said.
Such dignity for a fallen comrade, he added, “leaves an ever-living impact on those officers who carry a lot of battle scars.”
Garrison later learned the department's police chaplain, Mike Saxton, was removed from life support at a Sarasota County hospital.
He was described as having a major medical event Monday, Garrison said.
