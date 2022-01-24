NORTH PORT — The Suncoast Technical College Suncoast Bistro worked to established itself as a location for fine food, but the pandemic shut down its ability to serve food to the public.
It's reopened and offering to take diners "around the world" with a new regional cuisine lunch each month.
Suncoast Technical College culinary arts and hospitality students are working on perfecting French dishes for the January lunch from 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 4445 Career Lane, North Port.
Guests can choose chicken cordon blue with dutchess potatoes and vegetables du jour, or salmon en papillote with rice pilaf and vegetables du jour. Both come with French onion soup and a coffee eclair for dessert. Bottled water, lemonade or tea is included. A la carte items are also available for purchase.
Suncoast Technical College North Port Assistant Director Michael Endee said lunches were not available for 18 months due to COVID. The program began in 2017 and had the lunches once or twice a month, typically, he said.
Guests can dine in or take out the lunches. More than 20 student chefs worked to prepare for three days of food. The cost is $12.
"The great thing about the Bisto is the students are making high-end cuisine that people can get at an affordable price," Endee said. "It's a win-win because they are perfecting their culinary skills and the public can purchase a high-quality lunch."
Head chef and instructor Witold Bielak and assistant instructor and chef Sarah Bevill lead the student chefs in the culinary program. It includes high-schoolers from North Port and Imagine, along with adult-students, he said. It is a two-year program.
Suncoast Technical College is off Toledo Blade Boulevard near Interstate 75. The campus also holds the Shannon Staub Public Library, which has a bookstore with meals, also prepared by the STC culinary arts program.
"There is a vending machine with prepackaged sandwiches, wraps and salads," Endee said. "It's great for the students to learn prep skills and a convenient way for library patrons to grab a quick and easy lunch."
