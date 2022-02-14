NORTH PORT — The city is finalizing its list for the surtax renewal that over 15 years would bring $300 million to North Port.
While the surtax isn't before voters until November, detailing its spending in those 15 years is required.
The surtax is 1% added countywide to the state’s 6% sales tax. It brings millions to be divvied among Sarasota County schools, Sarasota County, and the cities of North Port, Venice and Sarasota.
Some 22% of that surtax is from visitors, the rest from locals. North Port stands to collect $300 million of that surtax in the next 15 years.
Commissioners meet Tuesday to talk about projects such as roads, public safety, bridges and ballparks. Surtax dollars can't be spent on general budgets or the administrative costs.
North Port had listed widening Price Boulevard as a surtax priority. That would begin in 2028, according to details in Tuesday's commission agenda.
Public feedback on surtax spending is gathered through the month, compiled and forwarded to North Port commissioners, ultimately to Sarasota County.
Social media, paper forms and web questionnaires are available to list spending priorities.
That list gets a public airing before final ballot language in November 2022, said Josh Taylor, a North Port spokesperson who had talked at workshops to detail how the city had spent its share in the previous surtax.
That included the $12 million North Port Aquatic Center; the city’s share of the Atlanta Braves spring training complex; the purchase of Warm Mineral Springs; roads and flood control.
“Underground stuff you don’t see … but it costs a ton of money,” Taylor had said. “(You’ll) be able to see (the spending list) before you vote."
North Port in the next surtax considers a city hall extension at Wellen Park, a regional sports complex on River Road, a trailhead for the walking-biking Legacy Trail at Warm Mineral Springs, each a marquee project.
But the job of running a town — fire equipment, police cars, ambulances, playgrounds, sewer and water pipes and improving storm drainage — will control spending, which is what the money was for in the beginning when the surtax was first approved countywide in 1989.
Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd. Public input is welcomed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.