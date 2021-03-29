NORTH PORT — North Port residents seem happy with how their hometown is run, according to an online survey used in shaping city finances.
It seemed to counter social-media platforms, commissioners said while reviewing the survey results Monday in the first day of budget hearings.
The commission's informational packet included an upbeat economic forecast, as property values rise (5%) and federal assistance in COVID-19 relief funding is pending, up to $30 million over the next two years.
"I'm a lot less concerned today than a few months ago," Commissioner Barbara Langdon said of the city's finances.
Online survey details arose Monday as the opening round of budget talks started. While that budget picture trended into positive territory, resident suggestions help decide spending. Online surveys capture taxpayer moods and ideas. Public hearings are another tool.
The city's public outreach staffers absorb that feedback and provide the results to commissioners, who then shape spending partly based on what residents deem as priorities.
Monday's online survey package included resident impressions of city services. Those 1,050 respondents, 40% of which had lived in North Port more than 10 years, ranked questions with “yes” or “no” answers, with “very satisfied” to “very dissatisfied” in other categories.
The bottom line was mostly good news, however, at least 60% satisfied with overall city services, for instance. Priorities in parks and greenspace topped a couple of lists.
“What we do for a city our size is crush it in a number of ways,” city spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
That online survey ran Feb. 15 through March 5. The same template last year drew 300 responses, said Taylor, whose department conducted the survey and compiled the answers for Monday's meeting at City Hall.
