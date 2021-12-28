The city has mailed a five-page survey to 2,500 random households to find those answers.
The North Port 2021 Community Survey wants residents rating their roads, police and firefighters, whether they feel safe, about garbage collection and parks, to check boxes on the town's openness and acceptance of diversity, among dozens of other questions and categories.
Hard copies had been mailed and an online survey is on the city's website. The deadline to answer is Saturday. A company collects the results and presents them sometime in 2022.
North Port is paying New Jersey-based National Research Center $17,000 for the work.
The survey is to be a snapshot of the city's nearly 80,000 residents, how they feel about where they live, instead of “guessing what (people) think and feel,” spokesperson Josh Taylor said. “It helps us get a more realistic view.”
Like many Florida towns, North Port rises with the tide of new migrants.
From 178 residents in 1960 to nearly 75,000 last year, the city reportedly adds 4,000 or so new people each year. It grew by 33% between 2010 and 2020, with the 2030 population estimated at about 100,000, which percentage-wise makes North Port among the fastest growing Florida cities.
And with that pace comes new people bringing their hopes and mindsets. A community survey puts those things on paper, which city commissioners and City Manager Jerome Fletcher use to steer policy and new spending, Taylor said.
Survey answers are confidential and only those 18 and up should respond, according to the survey cover sheet first mailed in November.
“Your feedback will help North Port make decisions that affect our city,” that cover sheet reads.
Respondents get five answers to most of those survey questions, ranging from Excellent to Don't Know. The back page is more about the person answering, how many years in the city, monthly housing costs and which gender, for example.
North Port had run such community surveys in the past, the last one in 2019. That 147-page report, available on the city's website, sampled 456 residents for the results. Another one in 2016 got 538 responses. Both had North Port residents generally happy with their hometown.
For details or to participate, visit cityofnorthport.com, type in National Community Survey. It expires Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.