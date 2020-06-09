NORTH PORT — No more excuses for not speaking up.
Not, at least, when it’s about your city taxes.
North Port has a new feedback tool for its budgeting process. It’s an online forum absorbing your suggestions, concerns and comments as the city gets its finances into shape. You log onto cityofnorthport.com, scroll pages of pie charts and spending breakdowns, and then complete a survey. Those responses and suggestions go to city commissioners and North Port officials compiling costs and spending and then balancing a $170 million budget. North Port’s completed budget is due by the end of September.
The new online survey is another consequence of coronavirus rules. North Port since March has run its commission meetings on virtual platforms. It also had a virtual Memorial Day ceremony at city hall.
It’s part of the new order under COVID-19, said Josh Taylor, North Port’s communications manager, “a way to be involved” in the city’s budgeting process, he said.
While virtual surveys and online meetings had been trendy, they may be the future. Before the coronavirus, North Port had held charrettes or “collaborative sessions” to detail projects and then to take comments. The Florida Department of Transportation runs such charrettes for highway projects, for example, placing engineers, maps and leadership at the public’s disposal. You could email questions or suggestions, but mostly participants used tiny forms and a pencil to answer surveys.
But because budget charrettes could get dry or people were busy, attendance was light. Virtual surveys are about phone apps, stroking a desktop mouse or a tapping a tablet screen. Participation since Monday’s launch in North Port was 85 responses by Tuesday, for example.
“The goal,” Taylor said, “ is to understand the process, how we come to (budget) conclusions. We genuinely want feedback.”
If for anything else, North Port’s online “Fiscal Year 2020 Adopted Budget and Survey” presentation is informative, highlighting the breakdown of where your dollars go. The city’s platform derives from opengov.com, which acts as a “forum for civic engagement” and promotes the idea of government transparency, providing the software to do so.
