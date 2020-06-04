NORTH PORT — From the tips of their fingers, arms stretched wide, a 6-foot person has a 6-foot wingspan.
Multiply 36 million Americans losing their jobs during the coronavirus, side by side with outstretched arms, that’s a 41,000-mile human chain. New York to Los Angeles is about 2,800 miles.
Lots of strange ways to track COVID-19’s devastation, which experts insist could linger for sometime.
North Port’s Andi Cashner is one in the chain. She lost her job at the Linksters Tap Room when Florida, right at afternoon rush on St. Patrick’s Day, closed its bars and nightclubs. She had worked there 11 years. Eight of her co-workers were furloughed, as well.
Over the last nine weeks, time would tick ... tick slowly, hit the accelerator pedal as rent or the light bill came due, she said.
Like a weird tide, money at first only went out, said Cashner.
“You have to force yourself to get up, force yourself to get out of the house,” said Cashner, who has since turned 40. She had never not worked.
At the beginning as the pandemic spread, leaders declared states of emergency and ordered hibernation.
“We were in denial,” Cashner said of the bar trade awaiting shutdowns. “Then we reached a sort of acceptance.”
Still, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order to close places with more than 50 percent of sales from alcohol slammed everyone. There are 1 million Floridians in hospitality services, generating about $27 billion in labor income. Many pubs and nightclubs may never re-open.
Nate Peters, general partner at the North Port Linksters, had a weepy St. Patrick’s Day, then at 5 p.m. sent his eight workers home. He will re-open, though inside smoking has ended.
“We need to reach a bigger audience,” he said.
Cashner, studying to become a registered nurse, at first kept her mind clear with virtual classes. She had hubby, Phil, and their dog, Kimber. But as hours slipped into days, weeks and now months, she spun out. The worst was fighting for unemployment status, she said. Florida was among the country’s worst at transitioning workers into the system, according to tracking data. Five weeks into the shutdown, Cashner got a state check.
“Talk to yourself, constantly,” she said. “You stay up later, sleep longer. You tell yourself eventually we’ll open. It’s pretty crazy. Especially when it’s your 40th birthday.”
There were bright moments, though, as a good bartender makes friends as a “mentor, social worker, therapist and bouncer,” she said — customers gave cash via mobile payment apps, a virtual tip jar, a “blessing,” as were safety nets such as family video chats.
“Think patience and kindness,” she advised others. “And don’t beat yourself up over it.”
