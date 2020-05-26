Sweet! North Port holds virtual bake-off, Thursday deadline

NORTH PORT — Got a sweet tooth?
Better yet, a sweet touch?
North Port's Parks and Recreation division is running a virtual baking contest — but just cupcakes, please, and with an animal theme.
The city's using a flamingo on a pink cupcake to model the idea, for instance. Bakers email photos of themselves and their confectionery concoction to the city, where it gets uploaded to a Facebook photo album. You choose a favorite using a “Like” stroke. The winner is North Port's "Nail It!" champion.
North Port city business since the COVID-19 lockdown in March had been conducted virtually. Its Memorial Day tribute Monday was streamed online, for example, as are commission meetings and some public functions. Schools, chambers of commerce and most businesses run their stuff online as well.
So amid the lockdown and stir craziness, why not some fun, North Port Parks and Rec spokesperson Laura Ansel said.
Even something as clever or funny as the internet's Chef Kobe (Eats), a toddler with a million online followers.
“Staff came up with the idea while trying to think of creative ways to bring families together and give them a little sweet treat they could do at home. We can’t wait to see all the different talents of North Port residents and their animal cupcake creations.”
Here are the rules for the Nail It! bake-off: Email photos through 11:59 p.m. Thursday to Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com. Those will be added to a Facebook photo album, where your “Likes” determine the winner, which is announced June 1.
Questions should be directed to parks@cityofnorthport.com, 941-429-7275.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
