NORTH PORT — You can make some unique Florida holiday memories from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the North Port Aquatic Center as Santa arrives and goes for a swim.
People can bring their swimsuits and cameras, and take a dip with Santa.
Kids can play games for the chance to win a prize, complete some creative crafts, and enjoy hot chocolate.
"This is the third year we will be offering the Swim with Santa event - it was one of the first ones we offered after the facility opened in 2019," said Laura Ansel, marketing and engagement coordinator for the city of North Port. "The capacity for the North Port Aquatic Center is capped at about 1,300, so we have plenty of space for people to come and enjoy holiday activities and snag a uniquely Floridian picture with Santa. We recommend people who are interested in attending pre-register to reserve their space."
Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $10 per person, with complimentary admission for the supervising adult(s). To guarantee a spot, registration is suggested. Attendees can register online at http://bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim or stop by the North Port Aquatic Center, Morgan Family Center or the George Mullen Community Center to register in person.
"There are several different games and activities planned, such as reindeer games, connect four, bean bag toss and much more," Ansel said. "If games aren’t your style, we will also have crafts available on the deck."
North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd., is just across from the Morgan Family Center.
For more information, call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275.
