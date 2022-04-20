NORTH PORT — A sword-wielding North Port man is in jail after a lone rampage in the middle of the night at a local fast-food restaurant.
Phillip Tran, 22, was reportedly in the Wendy's in the early hours Tuesday, eating what he could grab, discharging a fire extinguisher and smashing the drive-thru window.
And he was armed.
"During the defendant's course of action, he was in possession of a full-sized sword," a report released Wednesday by North Port police stated.
Officers later found Tran and the sword at a home in the 3000 block of Sumter.
Investigators arrived at Wendy's at Tamiami Trail and Sumter Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Tuesday to find the crime scene.
Officers and forensics technicians collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. They determined a wavy-haired man in white sneakers, white shorts and T-shirt with the word "Colgate" on it had been in the Wendy's for about 50 minutes or so, between 3 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. that morning.
He had wrist bracelets and other identifying features.
About 12 hours later, North Port police were summoned in a 911 distress call to the Sumter home.
There, police said, Tran surfaced, dressed in the identical outfit witnesses had described, according to reports. The reports didn't include reasons for the second call at about 8:15 p.m.
Tran, investigators said, couldn't “explain the lack of memory from the recent day and a half,” according to the officer handling the arrest.
Tran was held with no bond for an armed burglary charge and theft of the fire extinguisher.
He's listed as a student in the police report. Drugs or alcohol weren't involved, the report states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.