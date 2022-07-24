NORTH PORT — Paula Taylor just wants the grass cut.
But that’s more difficult than it sounds, as no one at her North Port community wants the responsibility, the Bobcat Trail homeowner said.
“The grass and weeds are beyond ridiculous, in all backyards,” Taylor said of the gated community on Toledo Blade Boulevard. “We’re actually starting to see real bobcats, and wildfires will be an issue at some point. You can’t make this stuff up.”
The grass had been high since the former Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club in North Port closed nearly a year ago.
Owner Rich Smith had insisted the course was closed temporarily, preparing for season. But re-opening never happened.
Bobcat Trail resident Doug McNamee was among those who could document deceptions told by Smith, he had said. They believed these statements had cost them $2.6 million they lent Smith. Smith had countered those loans weren’t due until 2025.
The grass and other issues surfaced Thursday at a Bobcat Trail community development district meeting. A CDD is a Florida-authorized governing unit, in this case a five-member board. Among other topics, the board debated that because Bobcat Trail streets have public access, that North Port could intervene on the tall grass.
Maybe even issue civic code violations.
Doing so, said Jeffrey Brall, assistant secretary for Seat 2, “is about applying pressure on him (Smith) to do something … like get out.”
Such outbursts date to Smith taking control of Bobcat Trail’s Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club. The newest plaintiffs in a lawsuit were two of 69 households in Bobcat Trail that had chipped in money to cover legal expenses.
A group of 13 resident households had originally lent Smith $1.3 million in 2017 to buy the course, records showed.
All involved wanted to take back control of the 369 acres of rolling fields that had anchored the subdivision.
The latest fight is over leaks in a community-wide irrigation system that’s only accessible on the golf course. Smith had prohibited anyone from trespassing, the CDD members argued at Thursday’s board hearing.
Tall grass along the course was a secondary topic.
Smith impressed the group with his commitment to turn the course into a premier location, several sources involved in the matter said. There was even a women’s professional tourney played there in 2019, the city as a sponsor.
The group of 13 decided to invest again, between $50,000 and $200,000 each that time. Smith had promised excitement and big salaries. Things went south quickly and will likely get decided in a courtroom.
Still, 369 acres of tall grass has caused anxiety.
And North Port didn’t want part of the dispute, according to a spokesperson, “unless it is a health or safety hazard,” Madison Heid said.
“But even then, we prefer the property owner take care of their property as they should.”
Taylor spoke of frustrations.
“It’s like something out of a sick movie,” Taylor said. “(Smith) is holding this whole community hostage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.