NORTH PORT — A suspect is jailed in a pair of convenience store robberies that included North Port and Venice, police said Friday.
Mario Allen, 20, Tampa, was held in Hillsborough County, charged with his alleged participation in Feb. 23 robberies of 7-Eleven stores.
Clerks at a Venice 7-Eleven reported four men in hooded sweatshirts entered the store around 3 a.m., demanded money and cigarettes.
The workers were forced into a back room as the robbers emptied a cash drawer, took the cigarettes and ran from the store at 705 Commerce Drive, a Sarasota County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.
About 30 minutes later, the same situation happened at a North Port 7-Eleven. The four robbers in hooded sweatshirts made off with cash, cigarettes and cigars, a North Port police spokesperson said. They fled that store at 1400 Price Creek Way in a blue SUV.
No weapons were reported in the thefts. No injuries were reported at either store, police said.
Video of the thefts showed four people in hoods crowding a clerk at a cash register behind a glass partition.
Investigators undisclosed clues linking Allen, police stated. He was arrested Wednesday by Tampa police, later charged with unarmed robbery, among other felony crimes.
Allen’s alleged partners remain on the loose, police said. How much cash was stolen and other details were not immediately available.
Allen was held pending transfer to Sarasota County. He was listed as jobless in court documents.
North Port was “working to hold them accountable,” city spokesperson Josh Taylor said of Allen and those linked in the robberies.
Those with further details should call the Sarasota County Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, 941-366-8477, or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com. North Port tips can be reported at 941-429-7300.
