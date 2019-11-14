NORTH PORT — Mummies have them. We have them. And it’s certain future generations will ink themselves.
Tattooing and its long history was the topic of a Tuesday Warm Mineral Springs-Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society lecture in North Port.
The speaker, Dr. Anna Dixon with the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg, is an anthropologist and ethnobotanist, meaning she’s an expert in the aligned history of people and plants.
Which, it seems, is perfect for the study of tattooing, a small gathering at the North Port Community United Church learned. Dixon outlined tattooing’s backstory in most cultures over the centuries, including ours.
Dixon is interested in North Port’s mineral springs, which places humans in this area around 12,000 years ago. Remains and artifacts and ancient plants have been recovered from that time frame, a “premier site in North America,” she said of the two springs, “so it’s quite an honor to be here. I am completely enthralled by this.”
While Americans, its natives and immigrants are immersed in tattooing — the Scots inked themselves blue and attacked their opponents sans clothes amid screeching bagpipes, for instance — Dixon has studied the field in such places as Hawaii and small islands in the western Pacific. And it was this story she shared with Society members. They learned that islanders may have painted themselves in ochre reds and yellows as sunscreens, and that likely morphed into skin art, with plants used as ink, sharp stones or sticks as injecting tools.
Tattooing defined rites of passage and other rituals, was therapeutic, used for punishment or enslavement, or as is true today, more decorative or expressive, she said. It was also used as protection from illness, with herbs embedded as medicine.
Dixon’s lecture, however, was about curiosity: One hand rose when she asked for how many in attendance were inked. She included herself among those tattooed, having a pair of them from visits to Hawaii on research trips.
She ended with questions, shared that tattoos get longer as we age, which drew appreciative laughter. And then raffles for a shark’s tooth and museum passes closed the proceedings.
Dixon’s lecture, said Jill Luke, a North Port commissioner and a founding member of the Friends of Little Salt Spring, provided a “different twist. That part I like.”
The Society’s Dec. 10 guest is the writer Rick Kilby. Visit fasweb.org for more information.
