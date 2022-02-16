SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board raised the starting classroom teacher base salary from $47,500 to $50,000 Tuesday.
Instructional employees and administrators will receive a 5.25% salary supplement increase. The supplement will automatically carry over into the 2022-23 school year until the final salary agreement for that year is approved.
Classified employees will receive an increase of $2 per hour.
Board member Bridget Ziegler said the increase in pay is well-deserved.
"I hold this matter near and dear to my heart," she said. "Our teachers are very hard working and they need to be rewarded for the work and time they put in for the students."
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Superintendent Brennan Asplen reminded meeting attendees that the school choice open enrollment will continue through Feb. 28.
"February is career and technical education month and our local efforts should be commended," Asplen said. "Suncoast Technical College recently hosted an experience engineering luncheon and introduced students to the 32 programs available at the school. There are currently more than 600 dual enrollment students at STC."
Asplen announced that Chief Financial Officer Mitsi Corcoran is retiring June 30. Her replacement will be Bonnie Penner, a CPA from Columbia County School District. Penner will report to work April 4.
"She was a CFO from Lake County Schools and Florida Virtual Schools," Asplen said. "We are very excited about her coming on board."
JOB FAIR AT STC
Sarasota County Schools is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.
Job seekers are encouraged to come learn about current job opportunities in the school district. Computers and in-person assistance will be available to help attendees get started with the online application.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.