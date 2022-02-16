Sarasota County Schools

SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board raised the starting classroom teacher base salary from $47,500 to $50,000 Tuesday.

Instructional employees and administrators will receive a 5.25% salary supplement increase. The supplement will automatically carry over into the 2022-23 school year until the final salary agreement for that year is approved. 

Classified employees will receive an increase of $2 per hour.

Board member Bridget Ziegler said the increase in pay is well-deserved.

"I hold this matter near and dear to my heart," she said. "Our teachers are very hard working and they need to be rewarded for the work and time they put in for the students."

SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

Superintendent Brennan Asplen reminded meeting attendees that the school choice open enrollment will continue through Feb. 28.

"February is career and technical education month and our local efforts should be commended," Asplen said. "Suncoast Technical College recently hosted an experience engineering luncheon and introduced students to the 32 programs available at the school. There are currently more than 600 dual enrollment students at STC."

Asplen announced that Chief Financial Officer Mitsi Corcoran is retiring June 30. Her replacement will be Bonnie Penner, a CPA from Columbia County School District. Penner will report to work April 4. 

"She was a CFO from Lake County Schools and Florida Virtual Schools," Asplen said. "We are very excited about her coming on board."

JOB FAIR AT STC

Sarasota County Schools is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. 

Job seekers are encouraged to come learn about current job opportunities in the school district. Computers and in-person assistance will be available to help attendees get started with the online application.

If a potential applicant is unable to attend and would like more information, send an email to recruitment@sarasotacountyschools.net.

The next School Board meeting is 6 p.m. March 1.

