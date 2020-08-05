SARASOTA— The Sarasota County School District has seen 30 more retirements for the upcoming school year, compared to last year.
In a four-month period, from June to September, 63 instructional staff retired from the district, compared to 26 instructional retirements from last year.
Last year, the district saw a larger number of classified employees retire, with 42, compared to this year’s 36.
The Sarasota County School Board heard these numbers during the board workshop Tuesday afternoon.
The district anticipates there may be more retirements in the near future, as teachers have more time to consider their options, and what back-to-school might look like this year.
Between July and August, the district received 30 resignations from instructional staff this year, just a slight increase from last year’s 28. From the classifieds, the district received 18 resignations this year and 46 last year.
The largest jump in leave requests the district saw this year came for personal leave: 24 requests from classifieds and 41 from instructional staff. Last year, there were two requests from classifieds staff and eight from instructional.
The district has a lower number of instructional vacancies going into this school year, compared to previous years. This year as of the end of July, there are 34 open instructional positions. In 2019, there were 46 open positions, and 99 positions in 2018.
