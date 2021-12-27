SARASOTA - The Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association and Sarasota County Schools announced a tentative agreement on a labor contract, according to a Monday statement.
It will cover about 5,200 employees of the district through the 2021-22 school year.
According to Sarasota County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jody Dumas, teachers will receive an additional 5.25% increase on their 2021-22 salary.
Teachers received a 0.5% increase on July 1, 2021.
The parties also agreed to raise the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 per year, and to reinstitute the BA+30 and MA+45 education supplement.
“Our teachers and support staff have worked tirelessly during the pandemic years to educate our students,” SC/TA President Pat Gardner said. “I am happy that the school district recognizes their work and appreciates everything they have done.”
For classified employees, the parties agree to raise all salaries by a minimum of $2 per hour, and to add three lanes onto the classified salary schedule.
The parties will continue to work on which employees are placed on the new salary lanes, the release stated.
“I appreciate the SC/TA’s collaboration in reaching an agreement that recognizes the hard work of teachers and support staff in such a difficult and stressful year,” Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen said. “We hope this announcement allows our employees to rest and focus on family and friends over this well-deserved winter break.”
The Daily Sun attempted to contact the teacher's association on Monday, but the office is closed for business until Jan. 3.
