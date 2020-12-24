TAMPA — Jonathan Edward Day was having a bad time, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers who ended up arresting him after a series of assaults and apparent road rage involving golf clubs.
At about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, motorists on north Interstate 75 reported another driver flinging golf clubs into traffic.
A responding trooper spotted a white Ford van described by callers. The trooper near the Sun City Center interchange made a traffic stop, and the driver — later identified as Day of North Port — allegedly confronted him with a golf club. Day, 41, followed orders to drop the club, but resisted arrest, hitting the officer, an FHP spokesman said. That trooper used a stun gun to quiet Day.
Marijuana, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were later found in Day's van, FHP spokesman Kenneth Watson said. And the agency was still determining whether alcohol was involved in what Watson described as a “not normal” situation.
“It's something (we) don't see everyday,” he said of the run-in, adding that those in similar circumstances should “be patient” on the road, “not doing anything rash.”
Day, listed as unemployed, was arrested on felony charges of battery on an officer, resisting with violence and depriving an officer of means of protection or communication; a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence. He had failed Thursday to post $6,500 in bail.
The Florida Highway Patrol asked that potential victims contact the agency at 813-558-1800.
