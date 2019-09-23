“You just don’t understand.”
It’s a refrain that parents have always heard. Teens deal with a lot of issues in today’s world. Bullying, racial justice, academic success, social media, relationships, friends, divorce, and more are a regular part of today’s teenage experience.
Add puberty to the mix and it’s easy to make bad choices.
One way that teens can work through issues is talking to parents, clergy, a school counselor, or other trusted adult.
Another way is through guided discussion with peers.
North Port Library is offering high school students the opportunity to discuss issues they select while providing coping methods and in local resources in a relaxed atmosphere. Teens ages 13-18 can attend the Teen Café discussion program at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
Prior to each meeting teens are asked to read something about the issue. Book suggestions on the issue will be provided, but teens select their own reading. Websites, blogs, non-fiction books, novels, biographies, articles, or anything a teen wants to share is acceptable.
Teen suicide is the topic on Tuesday, Oct. 1. “Looking for Alaska” by John Green and “All the Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven are highly recommended for this discussion.
Groups like Holly’s Hope and others are bringing new public awareness of this issue and teens are looking for places to express their feelings.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health and the Center for Disease Control, Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young adults. According to Jane Mersky Leder, author of “Dead Serious: Breaking the Cycle of Teen Suicide,“ discussing suicidal feelings actually reduces likelihood of teens acting on them.
Discussion can also help teens recognize signs and assist friends or family members.
Teens can suggest future discussion items in person at the October meeting. Or, you can contact me, Marcus Gilfert, the Teen Services Librarian, at 941-861-1304 or mgilfert@scgov.net.
Allowing your teen to attend a discussion on a serious topic can be unsettling. Admitting to your parents that you would like to attend a meeting on a serious issue can be equally difficult.
By establishing a consistent place where a variety of issues are discussed, pointing out how common these issues are, and providing resources for finding assistance in dealing with these issues, community teens now have another tool for dealing with the many issues they face today.
Authors note: If you are in crisis, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The service is available to anyone. All calls are confidential. Visit www.suicideprevention lifeline.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.