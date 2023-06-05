Country Club Ridge

Homes in Country Club Ridge in North Port flooded, causing debris removal throughout the entire neighborhood after Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.

NORTH PORT — North Port residents will be allowed to place temporary structures, such as mobile homes, on their property as part of a local housing emergency declaration.

The City Commission voted May 23 to declare a housing emergency due to damages to homes during Hurricane Ian.


   

