NORTH PORT — North Venice-based Tervis, a company that creates reusable drinkware featuring its Tervis Tumbler product line, is expanding into North Port, it announced early Thursday.
It will be bringing a "fulfillment center" to the city.
“We are excited to begin plans for the opening of a new facility in North Port,” Tervis CEO Rogan Donelly said in a news release. “This facility will allow us to delight Tervis customers with shortened lead times while growing Tervis’ presence throughout Southwest Florida.”
A fulfillment center will house Tervis’ "finished goods and inventory" from its retail stores along with Tervis.com, it said.
It will be 71,000 square feet in the North Port Business Park. It should be opening in the late summer of 2022, it said.
The headquarters will remain in North Venice, the news release noted.
“This location’s new construction is more cost-effective versus retrofitting an existing facility,” Donelly said in the news release. “North Port is a great city to live and work in and many of our current employees live there. We’re excited for Tervis to be a part of the community and the local economy.”
The fulfillment center "is a place for picking and packing merchandise with minimal manufacturing versus the current Tervis manufacturing floor that builds and ships Tervis products," it said.
It will employ 25-30 people, and expand employment to about 45 during holiday season, the news release said.
Tervis was founded in 1946 and touts itself as a third-generation family-owned company.
North Port officials were pleased with the announcement.
"The city of North Port is thrilled to welcome Tervis to our growing business community. Tervis' arrival helps to fulfill the promise to the community: to produce jobs and opportunity for our residents," said Mel Thomas, North Port's Economic Development Division manager, in the news release. "The brand recognition Tervis brings props up North Port's own recognition; for that, we thank them.”
