NORTH PORT — Normally energized anyway, Bill Gunnin this week was super charged.
He had been speculating about an iconic Florida product possibly coming to North Port. Tervis Tumbler Co. execs on Monday announced the firm would downsize its North Venice office/manufacturing campus, but remain after many decades inside Sarasota County.
A decision is weeks or months down the road.
Tervis, which had expanded its North Venice campus in 2010 and reportedly has more than $100 million in annual sales — it does not disclose those numbers — would explore its options, its president said.
COVID-19 and the new normal of a more remote workforce prompted a smaller corporate footprint, Tervis's Rogan Donelly said.
“Our team members proved to be efficient and productive working from home. And more importantly, they were happy,” he said in Monday's news release.
And while there is no hint where Tervis will go or when it will do so, Gunnin, executive director for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and its business affiliates, was picturing the possibilities.
“It would be fantastic,” said Gunnin, whose enthusiasm pops like a string of firecrackers. “There are so many people leaving North Port to work. Those dollars could stay here. We'll see what we can do to help.”
And while cheerleading for North Port's business community was appreciated, and expected, there was a cautious tone when Tervis's future arose with others.
“Nothing is decided yet,” company spokesperson Kim Livengood said. “But we are looking to stay in the area.”
There was even more restraint at city hall, where Mel Thomas, North Port’s Economic Development Division manager and the city's business strategist, said Tuesday the Economic Development Corp. of Sarasota County would assist Tervis in finding a new home, adding that “we would be proud and honored if (Tervis) found a place in North Port.”
Tervis downsizing in January would have been news. But much has changed since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis closed non-essential businesses in early March. Tervis, one of Sarasota County’s largest manufacturing employers, had temporarily shutdown its facility in Venice.
The family owned maker of insulated drinkware closed its plant after the “safe at home” order was issued by DeSantis.
“After reviewing, the best decision for Tervis, our employees and our communities is to shut down our Venice facility now through May 1,” Donelly stated on the company website.
The market for insulated plastic and stainless drinkware has changed from the 1940s, when Tervis's original founders, Frank Cotter and G. Howlett Davis, who used a combination of their last names, created their product. Serial entrepreneur John C. Winslow purchased the company and moved it to Osprey, when its first retail store opened. Winslow, Donelly's grandfather, had also purchased the New York Rubber Co., which manufactured military inflatables. The Winslow Life Raft Co. still operates in DeSoto County, a division of the giant Collins Aerospace Corp.
And while the adventure and sports drinkware market continues growing, the competition does so as well. Yeti Holdings Inc. for example, had $913 million of sales in 2019. Insulated drinkware is one of its products.
Tervis over time had endured, however, opening the 24,000-square-foot Tervis Innovation Center, adjacent to its Venice plant, in 2014, for instance, housing the company’s web team, product development, marketing, creative and licensing departments.
“With several successful social media campaigns under its belt and ongoing growth numbers that would make any business jealous, the Tervis business model is working — phenomenally,” according to a report in enterpriseflorida.com.
Still, COVID-19 was an obstacle that tipped Tervis's, and everyone else's, future. Monday's news release stated the company figured out how to "make technology work for them" and that "led to the conclusion that the 12.5-acre campus with two buildings totaling 119,000 square feet no longer fit their needs."
The new locations "are expected to remain in Sarasota County," the news release concluded.
