NORTH PORT — Rosemary Price, 90, takes care of her daughter Sandra.
Sandra Price, 71, is legally blind and coping with ailments after acquiring MRSA in a hospital 20 years ago.
"When she went into the hospital, she was using a walker. When she finally came home, she was in a wheelchair," Rosemary Price said.
Many people in that situation would consider their glass half empty.
Thanks to CoolToday, the Senior Friendship Center in Venice and a close friend of some 20 years, Rosemary considers her glass half full.
"My air conditioning went out, and I called CoolToday," she said.
She had dealt with that company for about three years, and they send out an employee.
"Jimmy came out and checked it out and got out his iPad to work out the price. He has been with the company for 17 years and was learning to use his iPad, as I am," the 90-year-old said. "I thought it would cost about $10,000, and I was trying to figure out out to pay for it."
Jimmy kept at it.
"He did a lot of calculations, and I thought he was working out a payment plan. He showed me the iPad and it said 'zero.' I asked what that meant?"
CoolToday has a program to help people in need. It's called People Helping People.
The company agreed to install an entire new AC system, including the air handler, a new thermostat, check the ducts and give her two years of free service plus a lifetime supply of air filters.
"I still can't believe it," she said. "They are coming Monday to install it."
Originally from the south side of Chicago, Rosemary Price can't say enough about the help she is getting — not only from CoolToday but also from the Senior Friendship Center of Venice, which has provided assistance for the two women in their home.
"They arranged for us to have three hours of help each day," Rosemary said.
She shared the news of her good fortune with Charlene Myers at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
"I still can't believe it," she said.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.