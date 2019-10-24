The first holiday dinner was for 50.
This time, 14 years later, HOPE for North Port partners coalition will serve free Thanksgiving meals to more than 2,500 of us in southwest Florida, including 700 or so deliveries to the homebound and those unable to get there.
Last year in select cities the group served some 2,450 meals. The goal is pole-vaulting over that mark, said Larry Grant, a spokesperson for the coalition that’ll serve up to 3,500 Thanksgiving meals from five places within a driving circumference.
“Everybody should have something to be grateful for,” he said.
A meal seems like a good fit for HOPE for North Port, the outreach arm for New Hope Community Church, a Christian centered group of about 200 members. The group’s food pantry on Mondays, Fridays and second Saturdays will each week help some 800 locals, for instance, Grant said. Its members also provide a car-care ministry — oil changes on select days —haircuts and other hand-ups.
It also has:
• Programs for the unemployed and disadvantaged.
• Holistic outreach ministries to families in crisis, at-risk youth, the elderly and others in need.
• Volunteers (members and friends of New Hope Community Church) to contribute time, talent and resources to demonstrate the love of Christ across racial, cultural, economic and gender barriers.
Charitable meals isn’t a new concept, of course. The country in the last decade has gotten behind such things by major grocers, restaurants and business sponsors.
Slightly different is the North Port coalition’s Thanksgiving dinner for those with enough cash but seeking communal gatherings, however. “Just come out and fellowship with others,” Grant said. “Nobody has to be alone.”
There are also opportunities to help: HOPE for North Port cranks out some 275 Thanksgiving turkeys with trimmings and side dishes, delivering and serving, prepping and cleaning for 3,000-3,500 hungry folks.
Sponsorships and donations also help fund food, prizes, music, face-painting, gifts and other stuff for this huge endeavor, Grant said.
“It’s just amazing,” he said.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.