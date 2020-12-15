NORTH PORT — Area wildlife experts urge caution in dealing with a coyote seen roaming a gated North Port neighborhood.
Don't feed it and steer clear, a print handout at the Talon Bay community warns its residents.
Still, it's hard not to feel for the animal. Bald from parasites, limping about with its sad orange-yellow eyes, the male coyote's story is a social media sensation, the object of gossip and speculation, and not less than a dozen attempts to trap him.
Professionals with the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida in the last months had chased themselves in circles in tracking the coyote. Despite a dejected look and hobbling about, he's spry and knows the territory. Rescue and healing are the goals, said Pam Defouw, the Wildlife Center's executive director. Mange has robbed the coyote of his furcoat.
“I think he recognizes the magnets on our cars at this point,” Defouw said of the numerous times licensed workers had seen the limping coyote vanish as they drew close. “Trying to net him … it's a different story.”
Talon Bay residents had observed the coyote for months, one person said. He stations himself like a panhandler along the winding boulevard to the front gate. It was clear that locals feed him, however, as the coyote on Tuesday wasn't in fright/flight mode; he loped along, stopped and watched as motorists slowed to snap a photo. There are many such pictures on social media; one poster wondering what species of dog he was.
“It breaks your heart,” a woman identifying herself as Gail said, in her SUV watching the coyote watching her. “Look at him, it's sad.”
The coyote's tale has embedded itself at Talon Bay, said Kathy Andrus, a resident. Some there had even named him Wile E. Coyote, after the cartoon character.
And while they shouldn't, some shovel food Wile's way, Andrus added.
"But I'm not going to name names … I'd love to see him trapped and reconditioned, if that's possible."
Once professionals capture the coyote, which is delicate because tranquilizers often harm such diseased creatures, he gets medical rehab — mange is treatable — then back to the wild.
But not to Talon Bay, Defouw added: Wile needs more elbow room. She urged anyone sighting the animal to phone its location. And those at Talon Bay offering their yards as trapping sites, that's welcomed too, she said.
Still, it won't be easy. Defouw on a rescue mission had once tracked a three-legged coyote.
“And I couldn't catch him,” she said of the 5-mile pursuit. “They're very elusive … and very smart. Even with three legs.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
