NORTH PORT — Glenallen Elementary School students were digging their most recent assignment.
The Education Foundation of Sarasota County created an archaeological dig near the parking lot over the weekend at the school.
The kids arrived at school Monday to discover a surprise — ancient artifacts were found on the premises and scientists needed “help” to identify the items.
Scientists from the University of South Florida were at the school to help lead what would become a week of exploration that crosses curriculum.
Students had opportunities to use tools to actively dig for artifacts, and identify and discuss the significance of their findings.
“It’s encouraging to see the kids get excited about learning,” said University of South Florida Professor Mitch Ruzek. “Every day they came out to the site they had more questions about the fossils they found. Some of them go home and dig in their own backyards.”
Some artifacts the kids found were shark teeth, bones, shells, coral and rocks.
Ruzek, along with University of South Florida Professor Dana Zeidler, helped the students identify what they found. Several display tables had charts with photos and facts.
“Each grade focused on something related to their teacher’s curriculum,” Zeidler said. “Second graders sifted through the dirt and learned about the artifacts. Third graders measured the depth of the dig, so their focus was more on math. “
The project was a result of Michelle Miller’s work to obtain a grant through the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Miller was the 2021 assistant principal of the year for Sarasota County Schools. The scientists volunteered their time to help teach the students.
“We thought this was a great opportunity to bring a field trip to us,” Miller said. “USF has a program called immersive education and each grade level has a different focus. Students learned about who and what lived here before us.”
The scientists dug far enough to the see water. Students learned the deeper in the ground you dig, the further you go in the past.
Miller also received a grant from Achieva Credit Union in North Port. Backpacks filled with tools like pencils, brushes and a tape measure were given to each student.
