NORTH PORT — William Kamkwamba, author of the bestseller “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” will give two free talks in Sarasota County.
Kamkwamba will speak at 2 p.m. Thursday at Suncoast Technical College Conference Center, 4445 Career Lane, North Port, and 7 p.m. Friday at Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. No registration is required.
Sarasota County announced “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” as its 2022 One Book selection in January.
It’s the true story about Kamkwamba, who was born in Malawi, a country wracked by drought and hunger, and his determination to build a windmill to provide electricity and running water to his small village.
Kamkwamba was able to do it with scraps of wood and old bicycle and tractor parts, using a science textbook as his guide.
His determination and inventiveness led to big changes for the lives around him.
“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” became a bestseller, won several literary awards, and was adapted into an award-winning film in 2019, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, who also wrote and directed. The film is available on Netflix.
A committee Sarasota County committee selects the “One Book” title each year and then plans a public event with the author and readers.
Renee Di Pilato, director of Libraries and Historical Resources for Sarasota County, said the book was “both inspirational and uplifting, and available in multiple formats for kids, teens and adults,” in a release from Sarasota County libraries.
“This is the 19th year the Sarasota County library system has participated in the ‘One Book, One Community’ program, which started in 1996 in Seattle to help foster the expression of ideas within the community through the shared love of reading,” she stated. “This program encourages discussion across the county, and this book perfectly illustrates the power of one person’s ability to change their community for the better.”
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
