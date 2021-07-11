NORTH PORT — William Kiddy walks a tightrope. As a North Port code enforcement inspector, to those with sloppy neighbors, he's a hero.
But when he's at your door about that mess in the yard, he's not so much a hero, Kiddy said Wednesday in his Code Enforcement truck, checking for rule compliance or past violators. His caseload included a homeowner's truck parked across the sidewalk, updating an abandoned home dispute, a flatbed trailer on the city right of way, and a dozen other stops.
“We see all kinds of interesting things,” said Kiddy, one of the city's four code inspectors. “But the goal is fixing things, not punishing anyone.”
North Port's code division had made news when its officers ticketed a Fort Myers-based builder for illegal land clearing. The judge hit the offender with $1,000 fines on each of four parcels. That same builder in May got nailed with another $4,000 in penalties.
“We kind of have a builder who may or may not have done things out of order,” Hearing Officer James E. Toale had said. He then proceeded to levy the $4,000 in fines in June.
Your average North Port code enforcement officer deals with a torn pool cage, a junked yard, missing fence boards or tall weeds, for instance.
But as North Port races toward 100,000 residents, inevitably it faces more serious code issues, such as illegal land or non-permitted underbrush clearing, illegal tree removal and unlicensed handyman services, for example.
The push for control had prompted North Port commissioners in June to approve a fifth code inspector, the job starting Oct. 1. Those five inspectors and their boss, Kevin Raducci, will cover 104 square miles, some of that still wild, where tortoises and some birds have federal protection.
But reality and rules in code enforcement can differ. At monthly code hearings, pages of people skirting or outright breaking the rules are handled, for example. Toale is normally prompt as a passenger train, but recent hearings were delayed by long check-in lines.
“City staff stands at the podium over here,” Toale, in a black robe, pointed as the June session started, violators clutching paperwork and taking an oath to testify truthfully. “(Violators) stand over there.”
Kiddy on Wednesday checks his tablet for scheduling. His list is of those reported by neighbors, repeat offenders or follow-ups to warnings. Florida, however, had rules effective July 1 prohibiting anonymous reporting. Those on the city's reporting site — seeclickfix.com/north-port or on the North Port app — should provide space to enter a name and address, according to North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor.
A Venice native, Kiddy is a retired U.S. Air Force sergeant who pursued civil service in 2015, then was hired by North Port. Code enforcement is about the city's rule book, so training and yearly classes are mandatory, he said.
He wears a city badge around his collar, a department shirt that identifies him as a code inspector. Anyone presenting themselves otherwise should be treated with suspicion, city officials caution.
And rather than send warning letters, Kiddy will knock on doors, talking with potential violators. That approach builds goodwill, is more likely for compliance, as form letters can seem impersonal, he insisted.
“Some people,” he said, “are more approachable … some don't want to talk to you, at all, period.”
Those with questions about code rules or details should check CityOfNorthPort.com.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.