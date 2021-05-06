Across the country, people took time out of their day to pray, meditate and give thanks for liberty.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked "to turn to God in prayer and meditation." The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.
This year's National Day of Prayer theme, "Lord pour out Your love, live, and liberty,” is based on 2 Corinthians 3:17, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
In North Port
Members of Trinity United Methodist Church gathered outside the church to celebrate the day.
Pastor Danny Chronister led the group in prayer.
"Millions of people are uniting as we are talking together right now," Chronister said. "The power of prayer is among us all."
The Rev. Deacon Richard Frohmiller from San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port said every day should be a day of prayer.
"Out nation is in crisis," Frohmiller said. "Our country and our world is at war."
He pulled a quarter out of his pocket and said the message of God is even imprinted on our money.
"Those four words, 'In God We Trust' — we need to say them each day."
North Port Mayor Jill Luke spoke about a tie that binds us all together.
"Love," she said. "God is love."
In Punta Gorda
For Morty Voss, attending Thursday's National Day of Prayer Service was not a choice.
"It's necessary," said Voss. "The life we have each lived − including last year with the pandemic − it’s important to remember what’s important."
Voss, along with his wife and friends, attended the ceremony with around 100 others Thursday afternoon outside City Hall on Harvey Street.
The ceremony brought together local religious leaders and other city representatives to honor this year's National Prayer Day − a time set aside for Americans to pray and reaffirm spiritual rituals.
"It is wonderful to see everybody in the community coming together no matter what faction they are from as far as religious beliefs," said Mayor Lynne Matthews. "It really gives people hope that there may be some unity at the end of this whole thing."
"It’s bringing people together in a really positive way and not dividing us so much. I’d love to see this country come together; it saddens me to see the way things are happening."
After a year of the pandemic and civil unrest, unity was the unofficial theme of this year's Day of Prayer Service.
"Through the last year of what we went through with this COVID epidemic," the Rev. Steve Glover of Deep Creek Community Church, said during the service, "the one thing I don’t covet is people that have been in our government and state officials and those who have been in the military to keep peace in our country and abroad.
"What do I pray for in terms of our leadership and our country, and our state, county and local community? God, as a Christian, may I love first always."
When asked how he felt about being able to bring the community together, the Rev. Bill Frank, of First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, said, "We need more of this, more of a united front (these days)."
Punta Gorda Fire Department Chaplain Carlo Gargiulo is a survivor of 9/11 and hopes the country can unify again as it did then.
"There were no Republicans, there were no Democrats," Gargiulo told The Daily Sun, "we were all Americans. To get back to that (togetherness) ... that’s why we are praying today."
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
