NORTH PORT — Angel Bartolotta took a seat on the stage at the new Rock Box Music School & Stage in North Port.
“It’s all about the experience,” he said. “People come here to experience the music.”
The Rock Box is North Port’s exclusive music destination, offering lessons, concerts and other events. Bartolotta and his wife, Sally, started the business in 2016 on Tamiami Trail.
Last week, they opened at a new location on Toledo Blade Boulevard in North Port.
Angel started playing the drums when he was 12 years old.
“I joined my first band when I was 13 — music is my passion,” he said.
The musician grew up in North Port and has played drums professionally for many bands around the nation.
“I’m mostly known for my time with the band Dope, having toured with them for seven years and recording the drum tracks on their album ‘No Regrets’ which debuted at No. 88 on the Billboard 200. Sally and I are also in a band called TeamCybergeist.”
Angel has been teaching drums to students of all ages for more than 20 years. It’s something he did between tours and studio sessions.
At The Rock Box, students have a chance do live recordings and perform on stage.
“We give our students the tools not only to learn how to play an instrument, but also to take those skills and perform live on stage and track their original music in our studio.”
Angel also teaches online music classes from his home.
“That really saved us during COVID,” Angel said. “It saved us and all our teachers. We have students taking lessons in Canada, France and all around the world. Emanne Beasha (North Port’s “America’s Got Talent” star) takes ukulele lessons with us.”
More than 200 students take classes at The Rock Box each week.
Special needs students are welcome. Instructors offer music therapy lessons in audio-sensitive studios. Family discounts are available. There are more than 10 teachers and more are currently needed, the owner said. If you’re a music instructor looking for work, call him at 941-200-2163.
Sally is a certified yoga instructor and will be offering yoga classes in one of the studios starting later this month.
The Rock Box Music School and Stage is at 1123 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port. The business is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. July 16. There will be live music, food and music teachers will be available to discuss lessons.
For more information, visit www.rockboxmusicschool.com.
