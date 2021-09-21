The tragedy of Gabby Petito: Why the nation cares

NORTH PORT — The story of Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, spread like wildfire thanks in part to their social media posts of the young, thin and blonde travel vlogger.
While most of America is not thin, or young, and not naturally blonde, most of America is white. Only half of America is female, but are Americans more interested in tragic stories with women as victims than in men?
In the past decade, minority families have lamented the lack of media coverage when their children go missing.
Critics coined the term Missing White Woman Syndrome to describe intense media coverage of this demographic, possibly at the expense of other ethnic groups, or of men.
Media outlets and journalists were accused of showing more interest in crime stories of white women either to appeal to themselves, or to their audience.
Zach Sommers was a sociology fellow at Northwestern University in 2016 when he decided to conduct research to prove whether there was a bias or not.
It required finding FBI statistics on the number of people who go missing each year and over time. Then, it required measuring the news coverage of a year’s worth of those cases.
Was there more coverage of white women in comparison to their numbers in missing cases?
He concluded the answer was yes: There is a clear bias in favor of whites and of women.
The FBI gave him data on how many missing people were women and how many were not white. They would not give him data showing how many missing people were white and women, but he saw that news coverage of missing white women clearly outpaced that of missing people of non-white races and of men.
Does the case of Gabby Petito fit the same mold?
In many ways, yes, Sommers told The Daily Sun in a phone interview from Chicago, where he works now as a criminology lawyer.
In other ways, the case of Petito and Laundrie has other qualities beyond race and gender.
Beyond race and gender is the amount of video footage of these two young travelers and the contrast between their media and police media, Sommers agreed. The police video shows a young woman who looks upset, tears flowing down her cheeks. The couple’s video shows them as adventurous, in love and engaged with life.
The bizarre circumstances of a road trip and the initial silence of Laundrie on Petito’s whereabouts make the case unusual, Sommers said.
But, he asks, “If it were a 22-year-old black couple, a gay couple, does it play out the same way? There are reasons to be skeptical.”
Americans are more surprised to see white women disappear in suspicious circumstances than men or women of other ethnicities, Sommers said.
He called it a “damsel-in-distress stereotype.”
And white Americans are more likely to identify with the story of a white woman.
“We think to ourselves, that could be my neighbor, my sister. It hits home in a way,” he said.
But it doesn’t mean time shouldn’t be spent on the Petito case.
“No one would argue that,” Sommers said. “We should want to hold someone accountable. …But, it’s hard not to think of this as a zero-sum game.”
It means the time communities — and the nation — invest on some cases is time not spent on others, he said.
Newsrooms should try harder to write in-depth coverage when families report men or children of color are missing, he said. And newsrooms need more journalists of color.
As for the public, he said as a white person, he now makes a point of clicking on news stories about people from other ethnic groups who are missing.
“It’s one small datapoint,” he said.
But news organizations calculate their coverage from those datasets.
“We should be making sure that all cases are getting the proportionate attention they deserve,” he said.
In 2007, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a database called Namus.gov, where people can enter data of missing family members and search for missing people. The database now includes about 46,000 missing, unnamed and unidentified people. The program provides investigative support and technologies including DNA and fingerprinting analysis.
In 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed May 5 as Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives Awareness Day as part of the Namus initiative to recognize the growing number of cases for that American minority group.
