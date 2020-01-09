PUNTA GORDA — "War is not the answer," protesters chanted in Punta Gorda Thursday evening amid ebbing tensions with Iran.
Meanwhile, a passerby screamed out of his truck "bomb them all."
A "No War With Iran" protest was held at the Historic Charlotte County Courthouse in Punta Gorda Thursday evening, involving more than 35 protesters holding signs displaying their disdain for conflict.
The protest was held nationwide, in 377 other locations including Fort Myers and Sarasota.
"These wars aren't about freedom," said organizer Dana Immordino with the Charlotte County Democrats. "Tensions are going to spread ... The president has been reckless on his part, our foreign policy has been unhinged."
"Trump is trying to play down what's going on," Immordino continued, with the country's foreign policy "creating terrorists and refugees."
"I'm afraid if this escalates we stand a chance in danger. We've been less safe than we've ever been."
While holding her "Diplomacy Makes Us Safer" sign, Punta Gorda resident Sushila Cherian chanted "no blood for oil, hands off Iran."
"I think the American people have the good sense to not allow our leaders to lead us into another senseless and catastrophic war," Cherian said.
Hal Trejo, the president of All Rainbow and Allied Youth, or ARAY, grew up seeing war in the Middle East from the U.S.
"I'm seeing us getting on the verge of that again," Trejo said. "I don't want to see that again."
Protesters also expressed their hope of the War Powers Resolution passed in the U.S. House to limit the president's military action without consulting Congress.
"All we can do is hope and pray," Immordino said.
No counter protesters were demonstrating at the Punta Gorda protest.
